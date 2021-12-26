Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Delighted to Hit the Gym 20 Days After Viral Fever

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen hitting the gym after 20 days recently. The 34-year-old actress shared her gym workout session on Instagram Stories where she was seen dressed in a black sports bra and black and white pair of shorts. Returning to the gym after 20 days because of viral fever, made her recent workout session even more exciting.

Samantha also added a caption that read, “After a viral that lasted 20 crazy days, good to be back." In the clip, Samantha can be seen practising an arm-toning exercise on a bench. Her face is not visible in the video since she is facing her head down and exercising.

https://twitter.com/multifandom5928/status/1473900154889842689?s=20

The actress, who recently left her fans in awe with her dance number in the upcoming Telugu movie Pushpa, is quite dedicated when it comes to her gym sessions. In an earlier Instagram post shared in August, the actress had shared with her fans another workout video. The footage showed Samantha lifting weights. The actress was dressed in a white sleeveless top which she paired with black yoga pants. Samantha posted the video on the social media platform and added a caption that read, “Switch it up…My Thursday routine."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSMwLczJTVm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Besides hitting the gym, Samantha is also fond of cycling and kayaking. The actress enjoys going cycling with her friends as was evident from her Instagram post from September. Samantha joined Aditya Mehta who is a double silver medalist at the Asian cycling championship, for an exciting cycling session. Sharing the video on Instagram, Samantha had mentioned in the caption, “Riding in the rain with the best company."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUTzafahi8z/

In another post shared in September, Samantha shared a glimpse of her kayaking session with friend and model Shilpa Reddy. The actress was seen taking up the water sport along with her friend in the calm lake.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTXN2lLITtB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Have you checked out Samantha’s latest Instagram updates yet?

