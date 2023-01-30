Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is On ‘Strict Diet’ After Myositis Diagnosis; Everything You Need To Know

Just a couple of months ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune medical condition called Myositis. The disease is known to attack a person’s immune system and muscles also causing chronic inflammation that can lead to swelling and extreme aching. The inflammation gradually makes a person’s muscles increasingly weak.

Notably, along with working out, the actress has put up a strict Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) diet. In her latest fitness clip, Samantha can be seen performing 5 reps of pull-ups, thereby proving that the health setback doesn’t mean the end of the world for her. In addition to this, the star also disclosed that “being on the strictest possible diet (The autoimmune diet.. yes there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat.. it’s how you think."

Advertisement

But what exactly is an Autoimmune diet? Here’s everything that you need to know

People suffering from autoimmune disorders tend to produce harmful antibodies that begin to attack healthy tissues and cells of the body, rather than fighting infections. To help curb the adverse effect, the patients are put on an AIP diet to reduce painful inflammation, and other symptoms by healing their infected gut. The main aim is to remove any problematic ingredients from the diet that can worsen the condition. According to a report by Healthline, the AIP diet works in two phases. The elimination phase: As the name itself suggests, in this phase, problematic ingredients including legumes, seeds, nuts, and nightshade vegetables like potato, tomato, eggplant, eggs, and dairy products are to be completely omitted from the diet. The list will also inculcate certain medications and addictive habits like smoking, tobacco, alcohol, coffee, and more. The reintroduction phase: Once a sustainable amount of recovery is made by patients the eliminated ingredients can be reintroduced into the diet plan under strict medical supervision.

Food items that are generally included in the AIP diet are fresh fruits, vegetables (except nightshade), natural sweeteners, bone breath, vinegar, and more.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here