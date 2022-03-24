Samantha Ruth Prabhu Nails Vertical Jump Squats With Her Gym Partner - Dog Sasha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness inspiration to many people. The actress often posts her workout videos on her Instagram stories, giving her fans the perfect boost of motivation to ace that goal worthy body, just like her. Samantha posted a couple of Instagram stories on Tuesday, where she can be seen nailing the vertical jump squats in the presence of her trainer. The actress can be seen wearing resistance bands during this exhaustive and rigorous exercise. Apart from her dedication and skills, what caught the attention of her fans was how her dog Sasha accompanied her and was being held by the trainer Junaid Shaikh. Samantha’s trainer held her pet dog to stop her from being disturbed during her workout session and the video is beyond adorable.

Samantha has a lot of upcoming projects in the pipeline and in order to nail her on-screen presence, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to ace her look. From deadlift to strength training to full body workouts, Samantha has incorporated it all in her routines and has been nailing each of these routines. On Wednesday, she again posted a story, where she can be seen wearing green athleisure wear with a caption that read: “Abs Day". If you are looking to fight your laziness and mid-week blues to hit the gym, Samantha’s workout videos help you with just the correct amount of motivation that is needed.

Samantha owns two pet dogs, named Hash and Sasha and the actress has always declared her love publicly for her pets. She often posts snippets from their daily routines and most of the time, the three of them can be seen cuddling together. Check out some of the adorable pictures of Samantha with her pets:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cai5mV9hIgf/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYJ3giOhs9E/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXpnHjxL4_j/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWqd1edhrjB/?utm_medium=copy_link

Here are some snippets from Samantha’s rigorous gym sessions that she shares on her Instagram profile:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZJ5K6lhEqc/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYkxJNRBoV3/

In terms of work, Samantha has a couple of films lined up.

