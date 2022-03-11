Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opts for Chic Gauri and Nainika Creation for CCFA Red Carpet

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu exuded grace and glamour at the Critics Choice Film Awards (CCFA) that was held earlier this week. The actress chose to make a bold sartorial appearance at the red carpet event held in Mumbai. The 36-year-old wore a gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika.

Samantha’s OOTD came with a strappy plunging neckline in black fabric which was followed by an emerald green silk long skirt. The number featured sequined floral embroidery on the emerald green fabric adding a touch of glitter to the classy ensemble. Styled by celebrity stylist Preetham Jukalker, the actress opted for metallic shade stilettos and wore her hair in a loose braid. Samantha kept her make-up minimal and went for a dewy finish. The make-up, done by Avni Rambhia, paid attention to Samantha’s eyes and lips.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Samantha has opted for a glamorous appearance that was equally minimal. Earlier in January, the actress showed how she likes to don a Dior wardrobe. She opted for a pleated beige skirt and a sleeveless fleece-like jacket with a white collared shirt underneath. Samantha’s make-up matched her sartorial palette. Her lip colour was of a neutral gloss shade. Samantha has accessorised her look with a chic Christian Dior sling bag. The actress left her styled hair open for the photoshoot.

Back in December, Samantha was the digital cover star of Elle India magazine. For one of her looks as a cover star, the South Indian actress wore a Rust Tulle Halter Gown by Rudraksh Dwivedi. The dreamy gown exuded a soft glow and otherworldly grace. Samantha posed in the gown with a make-up style that complemented her gown.

Advertisement

Which of the looks served by Samantha have left you impressed?

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.