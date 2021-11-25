Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unleashes a Red Smokestorm in her Saree Avatar

Why shouldn’t a saree be the most popular item of clothing in our wardrobe? A saree, worn in a variety of styles that evolve with the times, is anything but dull. South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu must have taken her saree obsession seriously since we would never have imagined her wearing a red saree the way she did.

The diva headed to Instagram to post photos of her look. Samantha unleashed a crimson smoke storm while dressed in the most millennial form of the red saree. She wore the sequined pre-draped version with a sequined blouse and a mesh embodied neckline with a plunge cut showing off her midriff. The saree had beautiful needlework with floral designs on the blouse that complements the pallu, but it was the high slit that stole the show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWkncoIBxmq/

Advertisement

The red saree was a perfect fit for anything from a dance floor to a gala event, and Samantha chose the latter to shine at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. She accessorised her saree with tiny diamond studs and opted for a very minimalistic makeup look, with shimmer and kohled eyes and a splash of crimson on her lips.

Samantha left her soft curly locks open. To finish off her look, she wore black strappy stilettoes and her wide grin added an extra charm to her look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWknJXaBM5i/

Coming to Samantha’s next set of movies, starting with the Tamil flick Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, in which she co-stars alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. She will also appear in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam in a completely different avatar. The film, which also stars Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, Mohan Babu, is inspired by the work of Kalidasa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.