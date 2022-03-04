Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Trainer Compares Her to This Star Indian Cricketer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness enthusiast. She keeps posting videos of her intense workout sessions on Instagram and no doubt the actress gives some major fitness goals to her fans. While Samantha is undoubtedly one of the most hard-working actresses, her personal fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh has compared her to former Indian skipper Virat Kohli when it comes to pushing herself to the limits.

From deadlifts, squats, yoga to aerial yoga, Samantha has tried her hand on all types of workouts. Her trainer said that if the actress was an athlete, she would have been like Kohli.

“Samantha…has an attitude wherein she will just say…’I will try and do it again’. She is very aggressive and wants to do things to the core," the trainer was quoted as saying by GreatAndhra.

Samantha wakes up early in the morning to start her workout session. She did a lot of conditioning workouts to prepare for her first item song Oo Antava. The song, featured in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, became a viral trend. Apart from her dance moves, Samantha always leaves fans smitten with her toned body.

During a recent workout session, Samantha was assessed for her body mobility by her trainer. Posting a video of herself on Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, “My trainer is crazier than yours." Samantha’s trainer calls it the ‘Nagin Mobility Drill’, which has the actress trying hard to dodge the stick as the trainer moves it all over her body.

There is no doubt that Samantha nailed the drill, and continues to inspire millions of her fans with her dedication to lead a fit and healthy life.

