Sameera Reddy Sets Sustainability Goals, as She Looks Stunning in Repurposed Wedding Saree

In a world that was, a few years ago, dominated by a concept known as Fast Fashion, methods of sustainability are finding spaces wide enough to exert influence over a populace. As a result, concepts like thrift shopping and repurposing emerged and taught people to use clothes with a sense of sustainability.

One of the most recent examples of sustainability in fashion was showcased by actor Sameera Reddy. Sameera recently repurposed an eight-year-old saree that probably held more importance than it should. It is because the apparel under discussion is Sameera’s wedding saree.

The 43-year-old actor shared a collage and showed how beautiful the saree looks, even after eight years. One side of the collage was occupied by Sameera in the Neeta Lulla couture. The saree is beautifully put together using Banarasi silk. The actress had teamed it with a golden fabric belt. The other side features the same outfit. That is how efficiently Sameera repurposed her wedding saree.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture, Sameera, in the caption, wrote, “I wore my wedding saree after 8 years, and it felt so amazing." Take a look:

In another post, Sameera shared her repurposed outfit. Eight years later, the repurposed saree was accompanied by a cut-sleeve blouse. She even shared the set of accessories complementing the outfit. Sameera had accessorised her OOTD with jewellery from her mother, grandmother, and her husband, Akshai Varde’s grandmother.

The caption coupled with the pictures read, “Wearing my mother’s Laxmi chain, Akshai’s grandmother’s Kolhapuri Saaj necklace, and my grandmother’s earrings. Feeling blessed by all the wonderful women in my life." Here’s the picture:

Advertisement

These trends are gradually transforming from being a buzz in the town to consciously taken decisions, and the celebrity clan has an important role to play in such a transformation. So, what do you think of Sameera’s repurposed outfit?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.