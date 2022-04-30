Sandwich to Fruits, Amazing Homemade Food Ideas for Travelling in Summer

Summer has arrived and food perishes during this season. And if you are planning a trip and are thinking of carrying home-cooked food together, we have brought some healthy food ideas for you. These foods will be easy to carry during travel and will not get spoiled easily.

Apart from this, if you are health conscious and want to avoid oily food, these can be the best food option for you. By consuming them, your digestion stays fine and you will be saved from eating junk stuff. So let us find the kind of food you can carry while travelling during the summer season:

Black Pepper Popcorn: Popcorn is an amazing choice of snack while travelling. If you are on a road trip, you can take a handful of this amazing popcorn and concentrate on driving without making a fuss. This makes them the best food for travelling in a car. You also make this popcorn more delicious by including cheese, extra-virgin oil and fresh black pepper.

Wheat Flakes and nut mix: Most of us tend to buy snacks from outside shops before going on a trip. You can skip these practices and replace them with homemade foods. Like a handful of almonds, pistachios, peanuts, nuts, and roasted Bengal gram of your choice and put them in a bowl. Mix them with some lemon juice, cornflakes, and olive/ mustard oil and carry them while travelling.

Sandwich: You can make a veg sandwich at home before leaving. Keep it in an airtight lunch box by placing it in aluminium foil and eating it whenever you want. But remember that you eat it within 6 to 7 hours or else bacteria can grow in it.

Fruits: One of the best foods to rely on while travelling is fresh fruits. Fruits are always available and can be bought from just any place. However, it is not healthy to get any sliced fruits from outside because when the pieces are exposed and not stored properly, they might get contaminated and cause several health problems. Fruits are light and get digested easily, and provide instant energy which is needed for a long trip.

Banana Chips: Banana chips are amazing for our taste buds, and they can be bought easily as they are always available in the market. They are an amazing snack to take along with you on your trip, and they can also be easily made at home. Take some raw bananas, chop them into thin and fine slices and deep fry them. Sprinkle some red chilli powder, salt, or pepper on top of them. Keep them in an air-tight container so that they last for a few days.

Try these healthy food items when you travel next and ensure that you and your family are eating healthy, nutritious food during your trip.

