Sanjana Sanghi's Gorgeous Multi-coloured Lehenga Makes For A Bold And Beautiful Pick

Diwali festivities might have ended, but social media is still rounding upon the glitters of the festival. Joining the crew, Sanjana Sanghi has showered fans with gorgeous Diwali pictures. The actress recently shared her beautiful photos while wearing a multicoloured lehenga at Taapsee Pannu’s Diwali party.

Sanjana celebrated her Diwali in total fashion and style. “Can’t blame a girl for living in the moment & forgetting to post. This one’s on Taapsee for throwing the funnest Diwali party," she wrote along with the pictures.

Sanjana Sanghi wore a gorgeous multi-hued lehenga paired with deep plunging choli and a sparkling black dupatta with silver mirror work and maroon zari border. She styled her outfit with statement earrings and made a messy ponytail with a facet half and half decked up. Additionally, she accessorised a golden oxidised bracelet. Sanjana picked this ethnic ensemble from the dressmaker DiyaRajvvir’s shelves, tuning with the colours of Diwali.

While Sanjana’s colourful lehenga has won our hearts, she previously made heads turn in many other ethnic ensembles. For another Diwali outfit, she opted for a Kalamkari printed lehenga in dry henna green colour with scattered hand marodi work on it.

She paired a red organza silk duptta with her outfit. Moreover, she styled it by adding statement earrings and made a neat bun complementing her look. She shared pictures of this stunning look on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Uff, Diwali!"

Dil Bechara actress made her Bollywood debut in Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster Rockstar as a child artist. Later, she appeared in Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s Baar Baar Dekho, along with Fukrey and Hindi Medium. However, her fame began after the movie Dil Bechara, in which she featured as the lead actress co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The last movie of Sanjana Sanghi was Rashtra Kavach Om, co-starring Jackie Shroff and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Her upcoming film Dhak-Dhak, alongside Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak and Fatima Sana Sheikh, is set to release in 2023.

