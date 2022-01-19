Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra and Significance

>Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, also known as Sankatahara Chaturthi, is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this day, devotees observe fasting and worship Lord Ganesha to overcome hurdles in life. Sankashti in Sanskrit means ‘freedom from difficulties.’ The Hindu festival is observed every month on the fourth Day of the Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon). Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this auspicious day is believed to bring happiness and prosperity. Devotees also recite Ganesha’s aarti and chalisa with a belief that it provides special virtue.

>Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Puja Muhurat

>Puja Muhurat: 02:30 AM to 04:09 AM, January 22 (Amrit Kaal)

>Moonrise: 09:32 PM, January 21

>Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees wake up before sunrise and take a bath. Wearing red on this day is considered auspicious.

The idol of Lord Ganesha is decorated with fresh flowers and dhruva grass. Devotees keep sesame jaggery ladoos for offering and water, incense, sandalwood in a copper urn for the puja.

Devotees, observing fast, are allowed to eat fruits and raw vegetables on this day.

One should face east or north direction while worshipping.

They worship Lord Ganesha before the moon rises followed by narration of the Sankashti Vrat Katha.

After viewing the moon (Chandrodaya), Sankatahara Chaturthi Pooja is done and prasad is distributed.

Devotees can break their fast after they have held the moon in plain sight at night.

>Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Shubh Muhurat

>Brahma Muhurta: 04:20 AM to 05:03 AM

>Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Mantra

Om Gan Ganpataye Namah and Om Vakratundaya Hum

>Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Significance

The sacred ritual of the sighting of the moon is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi. It is believed that if a person observes a fast on this auspicious day, their desires get fulfilled.

Krishna Paksha Chaturthi during the Magh month is also observed as Sakat Chauth, mainly in North Indian states. Also known as Sankat Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi and Maghi Chauth, the day is dedicated to Goddess Sakat. On this day, women observe fast for the well-being of their sons.

