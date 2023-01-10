Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantras and Significance

SANKASHTI CHATURTHI 2023: In the Sanskrit language, Sankashti signifies deliverance from difficulties. Additionally, it refers to the Lord Ganesha-dedicated Sankashti Vrat which devotees observe to seek freedom from obstacles. On Chaturthi Tithi, a day specifically devoted to Lord Ganesha, followers conduct vrat and worship him. This festival is celebrated once every month by Hindu devotees. It starts on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha, also referred to as the waning moon phase.

Lord Ganesha is worshipped on Sankashti Chaturthi. In order to overcome challenges in life, devotees observe fast for the entire day and adore Lord Ganesha on this day. View the date, shubh muhrat, puja vidhi, mantra, and rituals of Sankashti Chaturthi.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Date

On January 10, the Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat will be observed. From 12:09 PM on January 10 to 2:31 PM on January 11, the Sankashti Chaturthi tithi will be in effect. At 8:41 PM, the moon rises on Tuesday, according to Drik Panchang. While observing fast, devotees should chant this mantras- Om Gan Ganpataye Namah and Om Vakratundaya Hum

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Significance and Rituals

Every Lunar month, Sankashti Chaturthi is observed. There are various ways to worship Lord Ganesha. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva proclaimed that Lord Ganesha was superior to all other gods, with the exception of Vishnu, Lakshmi, and Parvati. Lord Ganesh is worshipped prior to any auspicious endeavor for the same purpose. It is believed that Lord Ganesha give blessings to his followers and take away their troubles on this day.

Laddoo and modaks, two of Lord Ganesha’s favourite foods, are made on this day. After seeing the moon in the evening, the puja is performed. Fresh flowers and Durva grass are offered to the statue of Lord Ganesha. Those who observe fast break their fast when they see the moon at night after lighting a lamp.

Special puja practices are performed on Sankashti Chaturthi for the Moon and involve scattering sandalwood paste, water, concentrated rice, and flowers in its direction. Additionally, during Sankashti Chaturthi, a few Vedic mantras that are devoted to the Lord are sung by devotees.

