SANKASHTI CHATURTHI: This month the Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on December 11. Lord Ganesh is known as Vighnaharta, the remover of all obstacles from one’s life. This is why many Hindus worship the deity before launching a new venture. Every month during the Chaturthi Tithi or the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, devotees worship Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi. It is believed to be a good day to worship the deity to seek his blessings.

It is believed that devotees, who worship Lord Ganesh on this day with all rituals and keep fast, are blessed with wealth, wisdom and good fortune. On this day some devotees observe a strict fast while others observe a partial fast. One can eat foods like fruits and vegetables during the fast.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Shubh Muhurat

This month the Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on December 11. The auspicious timings for the same will be between 4:14 PM on December 11 and 6:48 PM on December 12.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Significance

In any religious rites like pooja, yajna, and hawan, among others, Lord Ganesha, the remover of all barriers, is worshipped first. Every month, as his followers observe the fast, Lord Ganesha bestows happiness, prosperity, and good fortune upon them.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Puja Vidhi

Devotees wake up early, take bath and sport clean clothes. Light a candle in the place of worship at home. Observe partial or strict fast during the day. In the evening when the moon is visible, worship the idol of the deity. Use Gangajal, flowers and durva (grass) to worship the lord. Offer fruits, ladoos or modak to Lord Ganesha as prasad. To end the puja, perform Lord Ganesha’s aarti.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Puja Samagri

Idol of the deity Gangajal Vermillion Flowers Durva (grass) Red cloth Sacred thread Copper, brass or silver kalash Roli Red mauli thread Coconut

