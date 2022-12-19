Saphala Ekadashi 2022: Check Out Tithi, Rituals And Significance Of The Last Ekadashi

The last Ekadashi of the year, the Saphala Ekadashi, is here. While Ekadashi means the 11th tithi or lunar day, Saphala signifies success. The Saphala Ekadashi begins today, December 19 and will conclude by December 20.

On this day, Lord Vishnu is worshipped and devotees seek success, wealth, and good fortune. In total, there are a total of 24 Ekadashis which are observed annually. This year, Saphala Ekadashi falls on the Krishna Ekadashi tithi, in the Hindu month of Pausha.

Saphala Ekadashi 2022: Date and Time

Advertisement

Saphala Ekadashi begins today, 19 December at 03:32 AM and it will conclude by 02:32 AM on Dec 20, 2022. Notably, the Parana time is from 08:05 AM to 09:13 AM, December 20, 2022.

As per drik panchang, Parana means breaking the fast. Ekadashi Parana is observed after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi. Notably, Parana should not be done during Hari Vasara, which is the first ¼ duration of Dwadashi Tithi. The most preferred time to break the Ekadashi fast is pratahkal.

Saphala Ekadashi 2022: Rituals

Following a holy bath, devotees visit temples to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. Many also set up an idol of Lord Vishnu in their mandir, and carry out the entire puja. They tidy up the house, add flowers and incense sticks for decoration. Haldi, Chandan, kumkum, and coconuts are offered to the idols of Lord Vishnu. Amid prayers, devotees recite the mantra - “Om Namah Bhagavate Vasudevaya."

Saphala Ekadashi 2022: Significance

Advertisement

The word ‘Saphala’ means ‘to prosper’ therefore, people who observe fast on this day are blessed with success, prosperity, and fortune. The last ekadashi of the year is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. On this day, people also organise bhajans and kirtans in the temples of Lord Krishna, who is an avtar of Lord Vishnu. People also do some form of charity or donation in the public interest.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here