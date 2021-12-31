Sara Ali Khan has Always Managed to Impress us in Traditional Attire, See Pics

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan served some stunning traditional looks as she promoted her recent movie Atrangi Re this month. From alluring lehengas to gorgeous sarees, Sara has been experimenting with her traditional styles recently.

In one of her recent looks, the actress opted for a striking kurta set. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Sara was spotted in Raw Mango’s Moomal collection inspired by Rajasthan’s chintz florals. The Varanasi silk brocade Banswara kurta from the boutique clothing brand featured motifs of peacocks perched on floral. The actress paired the bottle green kurta with Nawalgarh organza odhani which came with hand-embroidered peacock motifs in zardozi. Sara accessorised her look with gold and green stone dangler earrings and wore golden juttis to complete the look.

In an earlier public appearance, Sara was spotted in an ethereal Anita Dongre lehenga. The Mistletoe lehenga came with a flowing organza silk featuring exquisitely embroidered work. Sara completed her look with a bunch of purple and pink glass bangles and silver pearl jhumkas.

Another traditional look served by Sara featured her in Dongre’s Ramiza Sharara Set. The actress wore a strappy ivory kurta and flowing sharara. The sharara silhouette was created with the help of soft fabrics which were enhanced with subtle embroidery.

Sara promoted her latest movie on Bigg Boss season 15 with another traditional look. The actress wore a stunning embroidered Mayyur Girotra lehenga for the event. The regal look featured a mirror work scoop neck blouse with gota piping, and a vibrant maroon intricately embroidered skirt and a navy blue dupatta. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara paired the look with a traditional choker, a Kada, and a ring. With her hair tied up in a high ponytail, Sara finished the look off with dusty pinkish brown eyeshadow and a matte mauve lip to match.

Which of the looks served by the actress is your favourite?

