Sara Ali Khan Swimming in Minus 2 Degrees is The Monday Motivation We Need

Sara Ali Khan is enjoying a trip in Kashmir with her besties.

Sara took a dip in the pool, wearing a pink swimsuit, and the temperature in Kashmir, according to her Instagram Stories is minus 2.

Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: January 31, 2022, 16:55 IST

Sara Ali Khan’s love for travel is very prominent. Even while shooting or during promotions, the actor carves out time to step out and explore the place. Recently, the actor returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film along with Vicky Kaushal. But she is out again on another trip to Kashmir.

Sara is currently enjoying her getaway in Kashmir with her girlfriends. Sharing a video of the breath-taking view, Sara gave fans a glimpse of her relaxed Monday morning. Kashmir is freezing, but Sara did not miss her morning swim session. The actress took a dip in the pool, wearing a pink swimsuit, and the temperature in Kashmir, according to her Instagram Stories is minus 2.

Previously, she had also shared some snaps of her outing in Gulmarg on her Instagram Stories. Sara was seen seated on a jeep along with her two besties. In another Instagram Stories, Sara posted a picture of a temple surrounded by a white sheet of snow.

In this chilly season, the trip cannot be completed without some shots of snow-clad hills and a born fire.

From mountains to Maldives beaches, last year, Sara had visited a number of places for her getaways. And at the end of 2021, the actor had shared a montage documenting how her year had gone by. On December 30, Sara had hopped onto the year-end photo dump bandwagon and had shared some unseen clips from her various expedites. Posting the montage video, Sara wrote “Moments of 2021 that made her feel most alive."

With the release of Atrangi Re, Sara had won accolades for her intense performance in the movie. As Rinku, she was able to touch the hearts of the viewers. With the bar set quite high, the actor has a number of projects in her kitty. Luka Chuppi 2 and Nakhrewali are two of the most awaited projects. If reports are to be believed, Sara has also bagged a role in The Immortal Ashwatthama.

first published: January 31, 2022, 16:55 IST