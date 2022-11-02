Sara Ali Khan’s Breezy Salwar Suit is Perfect for Your Next Family Get-Together

It might not be wrong to state that fashion is all about comfort and style. To stay at the top of the fashion game, one may go the extra length and keep up with the trends as well. But it all boils down to looking stylish while being comfortable. Sara Ali Khan is one such fashionista who can look glamorous in any attire.

Sara recently uploaded a photo, leaving her fans in awe of her simplicity and beauty. She was seen posing in a breezy cotton suit with floral motifs. For this look, the actress donned a mint-green cotton kurta, matching pants and a dupatta. You can sport this look for your office, a lunch date with friends, or for a family get-together.

Her full-sleeved long kurta features a V neckline and has pink and green floral prints. She teamed the kurta with straight-fitted pants and a sheer dupatta with gold borders and floral prints. The Kedarnath actress accessorized her looks with bangles, jhumkis, a nose pin and a small bindi to elevate the look. For the makeup, she opted for a pink gloss, kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and radiant skin.

Advertisement

Check out her post here-

Sara loves to don Indian attires and her Instagram is proof of it. Here are the times she looked graceful and simple in stunning traditional outfits.

If you take a look at the first picture from the carousel, you will notice Sara in a simple blue Kurti that she paired with a bright pink Patiala and a matching dupatta. She kept her overall look minimal and looked beautiful.

Advertisement

Presenting another look in a printed kurta, the Atrangi Re actress looked stunning in this white suit. She paired her white Kurti with similar colour trousers with blue stripes and a matching dupatta. She opted for white bangles to elevate the simple look. She made a visit to Nageshvar Jyotirling temple in Gujarat with Vikrant Massey.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan has been spotted many times wearing a simple chikankari kurta set, just like this time, at Mumbai airport. Sara was seen wearing a breezy sky-blue chikankari kurta with a colourful matching pair of juttis. The kurta featured silver embellishments paired with wide-legged matching trousers and a dupatta. She styled her outfit with a discreet pair of diamond earrings and a quirky envelope clutch.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here