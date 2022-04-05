Sara Ali Khan's Pilates Trainer Shares 3 Inner Thigh Exercises, Check Out Their Benefits

Are you impressed by Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s physical transformation? Pilates coach Namrata Purohit has been their trainer for quite some time now. The two actors, along with several other Bollywood divas, are often spotted outside Namrata’s Pilates studio. The fitness trainer is quite active on social media and often gives out tips to maintain a fit physique. Recently, Namrata posted a video suggesting easy and effective exercises for the inner thighs that are often neglected in our workout regime.

Inner thigh exercises are vital because they ease muscle tension in the legs and groin, further they improve flexibility, increase range of motion in leg muscles, reduce post-workout aches and pains, and also boost athletic performance. Including muscle exercises in your workout will prevent muscle strains, tears and other injuries too.

Recently, Namrata shared a reel on her Instagram page wherein she talked about how one can train their inner thighs. The celebrity Pilates instructor suggested three simple workouts with the number of reps one should do. Alongside the video she wrote, “Work those inner thighs…often neglected during a workout, these muscles are also important to work!! try these and tell me how it goes." The three exercises mentioned in her video are Sumo Squat With Calf Raises, Sitting Inner Thigh Arm Squeeze, and Side-Lying Inner Thigh Raise.

Sumo Squat With Calf Raises

The trainer suggested performing 20-30 reps of Sumo Squat With Calf Raises as it strengthens the quadriceps, hips, glutes, calves, and hamstrings. This exercise pays extra attention to the inner thighs and abductors.

Sitting Inner Thigh Arm Squeeze

Include 20 repsof Sitting Inner Thigh Arm Squeeze exercise to tone and strengthen the leg muscles and boost your cardio strength.

Side-Lying Inner Thigh Raise:

Perform Side-Lying Inner Thigh raise exercise 20 reps for each leg as it provides a better range of motion in the hips. This exercise helps in body stabilization, and improves muscle endurance. It is beneficial for people who are not active in their day-to-day lives or sit for prolonged periods each day.

