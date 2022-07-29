Sara Tendulkar’s Pink Lehenga with Floral Motifs is a Must-Have this Wedding Season

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar, looked surreal in a pink lehenga designed by iconic fashion designer Anita Dongre. The ensemble, which is part of Anita’s latest collection Homage, saw Sara embracing India’s craft and culture in the traditional attire.

Drawing inspiration from Sindh architecture, the Omera lehenga in pink adorned by Sara Tendulkar features multi-coloured floral motifs. Hand embroidered on raw silk, the ensemble also comprised gotta patti and sequin accents. And the best part of this colourful lehenga is that it comes with pockets.

Speaking about the collection which was extensively shot against the quaint backdrop of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, Anita Dongre says, “Homage is a true marriage of the old and the new in form and function, each of these intricately detailed lehengas, tells a unique story of craft and culture. We worked with master artisans to recreate quintessential motifs in an array of crafts and colour and shot with young women who are so deeply their own person."

From handpainted Pichwai, signature gota patti, handwoven benarasi, and bandhani, the designs are brought to life in a rich palette of forest greens, blush pinks, fiery reds, sunset purples, and soothing creams and blues.

According to Anita Dongre, incorporating a special colour, a word or piece of text of shared meaning, or any elements that personnalises a piece to its wearer has added to the special occasion each lehenga is chosen for. Thus, adding a bride’s personal story to a signature design gives each piece a place in time.

In each piece the woman featured had chosen elements to customise her lehenga and make it her own. Along with Sara, who has a deep passion for research in the biosciences and has also contributed in the development of skincare products with an international company, the campaign also featured other young influential women including Serena Jethmalani, a young lawyer whose passion lies in the intersection of law and human rights, Rhea Kuruvilla, has made it her mission to advocate harder for female-identifying South Asian artists, curators, and critics, Tiana Taraporvala who uses music as a medium to make people feel an emotional catharsis through her stories, and Alaviaa Jaaferi, a fashion influencer, and entrepreneur who lends her charm to highlight the transience of time- in architecture and human will.

