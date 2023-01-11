Saraswati Puja 2023: Date, Timings, Auspicious Yog To Perform Puja

This year, Saraswati Puja will fall on Thursday, January 26. Four auspicious yogas, including Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, will be falling on the same day as the Puja. Thursday will also be the day to worship Dev Guru Brihapati and the day when we celebrate Republic Day. According to the Hindu calendar, Saraswati Puja is celebrated on Magh Shukla Panchami and is called Basant Panchami. Mother Saraswati is worshipped in all schools and colleges on this day.

Four auspicious Yoga on Saraswati Puja

According to Jyotishacharya Chakrapani Bhatrit of Kashi, this year, on the day of Saraswati Puja, on January 26, four auspicious yoga will be in effect and they are – Shiva Yoga, Siddha Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga.

The time of Ravi Yog is starting from 06.57 pm on January 26, and it will remain in effect till 07.12 am on January 27.

Similarly, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog is also starting from 06:57 pm on January 26, which will be in effect till 07:12 am on January 27. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is an auspicious and fruitful period. The work done in this yoga always proves to be successful.

On the day of Saraswati Puja, Shiv Yoga will come into effect in the morning and end at 03:29 pm. After this, Siddha Yoga will be in effect, which will last the whole night.

Saraswati Puja Muhurat 2023

This year, the auspicious time of Saraswati Puja is in Shiv Yoga. You can perform Saraswati Puja on January 26 from 07:12 am. On this day, the Puja Muhurat will end at 12:34 pm.

Vasant Panchami 2023 Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Magh Shukla Panchami Tithi will start on January 25 at 12:34 pm. It will be in effect till 10:28 am on January 26.

