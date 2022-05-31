Sardarji Shikanji Wale: This Delhi Outlet Serves 8 Flavours of Shikanji

It’s important to remain hydrated during summer and that’s why during summer demand for drinks like lassi, sharbat, shikanji, juices and coconut water increases. There are several outlets in Delhi which have been serving such beverages for many years and many of them have become famous for their unique flavours.

Sardarji Shikanji Wale in Karol Bagh market of Delhi is such a place where you can enjoy eight flavours of shikanji during summer. Over the years Sardarji Shikanji Wale has been able to maintain the quality and taste of its shikanji.

Sardarji Shikanji Wale is located near Tanga Stand in Raigarpura of Karol Bagh. This is a popular outlet which uses fresh ingredients for its flavourful shikanji. The shop is known for its quick delivery and it’s always crowded. Customers are often seen waiting in a queue for their turn to get shikanji

Started as a small family business around 62 years ago, lemon shikanji was sold here first and over the years Sardarji Shikanji Wale has added several other flavours. The outlet was started by Sardar Rajendra Singh Dua in 1960 and his son Surendra Singh Dua is running this business.

According to Surendra Singh, the business has been in the family and their secret is the spice they prepare at home. The shikanji spice is also sold separately. As people started liking different flavours they added new flavours over the years, says Surendra Singh.

The different flavours of Shikanji include Banta Lemon, Mint, Mango Banana, Orange, Cumin, Rose and Rooh Afza. The drink is available in different sizes which costs between Rs 10-50 per glass.

The shop remains open from 10 AM to 10 PM daily. Shikanji is available here from the festival of Holi to Diwali and fruits are sold here from Diwali to Holi.

