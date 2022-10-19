Sartorial Choices for You to Channel the Festive Vibes

As Diwali approaches, we all start planning out our look for the evening. After all, we all want to look the best. Deepawali is a festival of lights, vibrant colours and sparkles. But, are you confused about what to wear and which colour you want to wear, this Diwali? If you will be attending the parties, whether an office party or of a friend’s, and other festivities you are most likely to opt for traditional attire. You have many traditional attires to choose from; from sarees, lehengas, and shararas to anarkalis.

Here are some recommendations of trendy colours and clothes you can sport this festive season that is sure to make you stand out for the occasion:

Sarees:

The festival is all about being bright and vibrant and you can add that touch to your attire by opting to drape a saree. The 6-yard is a traditional outfit and can be styled in various ways. To add some festive look to it, opt for a sheer saree and pair it with metal-toned blouse with sequins.

Opt for a turquoise blue saree with silver threadwork and pair it with a silver-toned blouse with silver sequins. You can also swap and opt for a sequinned saree and sleeveless blouse. Keep your makeup subtle and opt for nude palettes. Add bling to your jewellery, and a sequined clutch. Round off your look with silvery heels.

Anarkalis:

Anarkalis are still in trend and look extremely fashionable when styled with oxidized jewellery. Darker shades like oxblood red, mauve, navy blue, pine, or dark green are ideal for the festival. You can also wear it on the day of Dhanteras.

Opt for a dark green Anarkali with matching straight pants and a dupatta. Team it up with oxidized bangles, chandbalis, and a choker. Opt for dewy makeup and smokey eyes and mojris.

Lehengas:

Add a dash of colour by wearing a multi-coloured choli, lehenga, or dupatta. You can never go wrong with the colour red. These are the three looks you can pull off :

With a multi-coloured choli, opt for a red lehenga and red dupatta

Pair your multi-coloured lehenga with a simple red blouse/choli and sheer dupatta

Or, if your lehenga and blouse/choli are plain red, add some colors and vibrancy by teaming them up with a colorful dupatta.

To achieve the festive look, accessorise yourself with silver jewellery and mojris

Shararas

These indo-western outfits look extremely stylish and you can channel your festive vibe by slipping into one. Pastels are quite the trend right now, and you can jump on the bandwagon as well.

For Diwali, opt for powdery blue sharara pants and a matching crop top with embellishments. You can choose to style it with a dupatta in many ways or completely ditch it. Pair it with nude kitten heels and embellished jewellery and glam makeup.

