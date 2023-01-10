Sarvangasana to Vyaghrasana; Yoga Asanas To Improve Body Posture

A correct body posture not only boosts your energy levels but can also build up self-esteem and confidence. A good body posture also improves blood flow in the body, increases energy and reduces the risk of injuries. Sometimes a sedentary job or long working hours and excessive use of gadgets make our body more slouched and hunched. We get so engaged in these activities that we often forget the right way to sit, walk or stand or the way we sleep. And that’s the reason we end up with severe pain in different parts of the body.

Many experts recommend incorporating yoga into your daily life and fitness routine. Practising some easy yoga asanas regularly provides numerous health benefits, including healing the mind, reducing the risk of chronic illnesses and lowering body aches and pain. Recently, Malaika Arora’s trainer, Sarvesh Shashi shared some effective yoga asanas that will help in improving your body postures and alignment.

He posted a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Poor posture can aggravate bad neck, back, and shoulder conditions. Slouching also increases feelings of depression and unhappiness." He added, “A better posture improves self-esteem, increases energy, reduces the risk of injury and improves blood flow in the body."

Further, he shared 3 yoga asanas, that one can practice to improve their body postures. Have a look at his Instagram post!

Shoulder Stand (Sarvangasana)

The shoulder pose or Sarvangasana, as the name indicates, influences the functioning of all body parts, toning the legs and buttocks. In this yoga pose, the whole body is balanced on the shoulders. Performing this asana helps in improving digestion and good functioning of the thyroid gland. Revolved Chair Pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana)

Revolved Chair Pose or Parivrtta Utkatasana, is a yoga pose that strengthens your legs, feet, ankles, glutes and lower back. It also brings awareness through the spine, boosting shoulder flexibility and expanding the chest, improving the body posture. Tiger Pose (Vyaghrasana)

Tiger pose or Vyaghrasana is a yoga pose that helps in stretching muscles, tones and soothes spinal nerves, stimulates blood circulation and enhances spinal flexibility.

Other tips to get the correct posture:

Make an effort not to slouch on the sofa while watching television. Instead, sit straight and comfortably. Sit in the correct position. Most of us complain about knee pain, this happens because we tend to sit with ankles behind our knees. Make sure that your legs and feet are well supported on the ground. While sitting, the ankles should be in line with the knees. Set reminders to keep your body postures correct, particularly when you are sitting for long hours. If you carry your laptops to the office, equally divide the weight on both shoulders. Carry a laptop bag with two straps, so that equally distributes the weight.

