Satyendra Nath Bose Birth Anniversary: Famous Quotes Of The Great Mathematician And Physicist

SATYENDRA NATH BOSE BIRTHDAY ANNIVERSARY: Satyendra Nath Bose was a Mathematician and physicist from India. Born on January 1, 1894, in Calcutta (now Kolkata), India, he is best known for his work with Albert Einstein on a theory about the gas-like properties of electromagnetic radiation.

Throughout his time in high school and college, Bose was regarded as an exemplary student. He graduated with a M.Sc. in mixed mathematics from the Presidency College in Calcutta in 1915. Bose even went on to teach at the University of Dacca (1921–45), before returning to Calcutta.

Between the years 1918 to 1956, Bose was involved in the production of numerous scientific publications that were a stepping stone in the advancement of statistical mechanics, the understanding of the ionosphere’s electromagnetic properties, the theories of X-ray crystallography and thermo luminescence, as well as unification field theory. Albert Einstein, impressed by Bose’s Planck’s Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta (1924), asked to collaborate. It was Bose who founded quantum statistics in 1924 when he discovered a new method of deriving Planck’s radiation law. In 1926, Bose was then made Head of the Department of Physics at Dhaka University. Eleven years later, Rabindranath Tagore dedicated his only book on science, called Visva–Parichay, to Bose in 1937. Furthermore, the Government of India honoured him with the title Padma Vibhushan in 1954. Following this, Bose became a Fellow of the Royal Society and was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1958.

Advertisement

Bose was also appointed as the National Professor, a position he held for 15 years since 1959. This was the highest honour in India for any scholar. Satyendra Nath Bose passed away on February 4, 1974 in his birthplace Calcutta.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here