Saumya Tandon Urges Fans to Contribute For Actor Vibhu Raghave’s Cancer Treatment

Actor Vibhu Raghave, who was seen in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Savdhan India, is currently battling cancer. Vibhu was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year. On April 10, which also marked the actor’s birthday, his friend and actor Saumya Tandon dropped a birthday post. However, it included a special request to Vibhu’s fans. Sharing a slew of snaps with Vibhu, Saumya wished him on his special day and wrote, “The brightest smile and most delicate and comforting presence he has had in our lives." Further in the post, she revealed that the actor is suffering from cancer, which is in its last stage.

Saumya penned in her note, “Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave, aka Vibhu, is suffering from a rare and aggressive type of Colon cancer in its last stage, and is undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai." She lauded the actor for his positivity and courage, which is indeed very inspiring.

In the post, Saumya mentioned that they are doing their best to give him proper treatment and are raising funds as well. She shared a link with her followers where they could also contribute. “We all are trying to do the best we can to give him the best treatment, and we are all raising funds too. You can also help him," she said.

In a chat with ETimes, Vibhu shared how his friends have been his backbone in this toughest phase. He shared that Mohit Malik, his wife Aditi, Saumya, and Simple Kaul, who was the first one to know about his cancer, have been with him throughout.

“From day one, I didn’t have to take a doctor’s appointment, I didn’t have to get my medicines, I didn’t have to drive to any doctor, basically, I didn’t have to do anything," he said.

