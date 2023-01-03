Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes and Messages to Share

SAVITRIBAI PHULE BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: A revolutionary feminist icon, Savitribai Phule was born on January 3, 1831. Savitribai Phule belonged to a farming family in the village of Naigaon, Maharashtra. At the age of nine, she was married to Jyotiba Phule. Her husband witnessed her passion for education and took it upon himself to educate her.

Savirtribai Phule was also involved in establishing a shelter for destitute women in 1864. She played a crucial role in Satyashodhak Samaj, her husband’s pioneering institution in 1873. This institution fought for the equality of all classes. On her 192nd birth anniversary, here is a look at some of the famous quotes from the mother of Indian feminism.

Inspirational Quotes

1. The lack of learning is nothing but gross bestiality. It is through the acquisition of knowledge that (he) loses his lower status and achieves the higher one.

2. Education is the great equalizer

3. A woman without education is like a banyan tree without roots or leaves; she cannot provide for her children and stay alive herself.

4. Laziness is a symptom of poverty. It is the enemy of knowledge, wealth, and honor and the lazy person gets none of it.

5. We shall overcome and success will be ours in the future. The future belongs to us.

Messages

1. On the birth anniversary of the Mother of Indian feminism, let’s look back on everything Savitribai Phule has done for us with pride. Here’s to remembering Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary.

2. Happy Birthday Savitribai Phule, the woman who paved the way for millions to come after her.

3. Savitribai Phule has been the beacon of hope for women around the country. If not for the revolutionary social reformer, women would not have been where they are today. Happy Birthday, Savitribai Phule.

4. Savitribai Phule taught us the power of hope and letting your voice be heard. Here’s to wishing the feminist icon a very Happy Birthday.

5. Savitribai Phule taught us that one should never remain silent. Happy Birthday to the mother of Indian feminism.

