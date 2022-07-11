Sawan 2022: Date, Importance and Everything Else You Need to Know

In the auspicious month of Sawan, Lord Shiva is worshipped every day and it holds a special place in Hinduism. In Sawan, which is believed to be the month of Shiva, the worshippers observe a fast every Monday.

This year, the month of Sawan will begin on 14 July and end on 12 August. During this time, special prayers will be offered to Lord Shiva and his family in temples across the country.

The month of Sawan falls in Chaturmas, and the reason for this is that Lord Vishnu stays in yoga Nidra for four months. It is said that if you offer a lot of water to Lord Shiva with a sincere heart in Sawan, it pleases him.

So, with the holy month around the corner, Tirupati astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava talks about the beginning and end of the month of Sawan.

Based on Panchang starting of Sawan month 2022, this year the Pratipada date of Krishna Paksha of Sawan month will take place at 12:06 pm on Wednesday, July 13 and remain till 08.16 pm on the next day, Thursday, July 14.

So, as per the recognition of Udayatithi, Sawan Krishna Pratipada falls on July 14. The month of Sawan is starting from this day itself and will mark the first day of Sawan.

According to the closing calendar of Sawan month 2022, the full moon date of Shukla Paksha of Sawan month is starting from 10.38 am on Thursday, August 11. This date will be valid till 07:05 am the next day. Based on Udayatithi, Sawan Purnima is on August 12, following which, the month of Sawan will end on Friday, August 12.

In the month of Sawan, Sawan Somwar Vrat and Mangala Gauri Vrat are considered very important.

