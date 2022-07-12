Sawan Somwar 2022: Dates, Tithi, Puja Timings

The auspicious month of Sawan will begin on Thursday, July 14. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees, during this time, observe fast every Monday and seek his blessings for the prosperity of the family. Every Monday, people observe a fast, which is known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar.

Just as every Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva, every Tuesday or Mangalwar in Sawan month is dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Fasting on Tuesday in Sawan month is known as Mangal Gauri Vrat, as per the Drik Panchang.

Sawan Somwar 2022: Important dates

Sawan will begin on July 14 and end on August 12 this year. On the first day, the Pratipada tithi will be in effect till 8:16 PM.

First Day of Sawan month - Thursday, July 14

First Sawan Somwar Vrat - Monday, July 18

Second Sawan Somwar Vrat - Monday, July 25

Third Sawan Somwar Vrat - Monday, August 1

Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat - Monday, August 8

Last Day of Sawan month - Friday, August 12

Devotees also embark on Kanwar Yatra, where they collect water from holy rivers and carry Kanwars on their shoulders and to temples. It is said that the holy water should not be kept on the floor or any other surface until it is offered to Lord Shiva.

