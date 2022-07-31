Sawan Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurats for Lord Ganesha Puja

SAWAN VINAYAKA CHATURTHI 2022: The Sawan month Vinayaka Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, August 1. The Chaturthi as per the Hindu Vedic calendar called the Panchang will start from 04:18 am on August 1 and will go on till 05:13 am. The shubh muhurat to perform Ganesh puja will be between 11:06 am and 01:48 pm.

Vinayaka Chaturthi falls every month, but the most important one is marked in the Bhadrapada month. The pious day is also commonly known as Ganesh Chaturthi. States like Maharashtra celebrate the day by dancing to the beats of dhol and singing songs dedicated to Lord Ganpati.

Vinayaka Chaturthi: Significance

All Vinayaka Chaturthis are marked during the fourth day of Shukla Paksha. Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a fast on this day. They believe that doing so will please the almighty and he in return will bless them with the wealth of wisdom and patience. Some people also call this day as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. The term Varad means “asking God to fulfil desires of the devotee".

Vinayaka Chaturthi: Puja Vidhi

People keeping fast on this day rise during the Brahma Muhurta and take bath. After that they pledge to keep the fast with utmost sincerity and dedication. There are certain restrictions that one has to follow while on fast during Vinayak Chaturthi.

The fast keeping individual has to maintain celibacy and has to refrain from consuming meat, alcohol and other tamasic food during the day. Some devotees also prefer wearing new clothes on the auspicious day.

During the shubh muhurat of the day, the puja is performed ritualistically. Before beginning the rituals, the mandir is cleaned with ganga jal. After that a lamp is lit before lord Ganesha’s idol.

Next the devotee prays to the lord with sincerity and concludes the puja by reading the Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat Katha, and performing the Ganesh Aarti. Once this is done prasad is distributed among people and the fast is broken.

