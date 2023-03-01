Say Bye-Bye To Your Knee Pain With These Yoga Asanas

Many people end up developing some kind of knee discomfort or joint issues. Strains in the muscles and more severe injuries to the ligaments and cartilage can all result from sports, exercise, and other activities. It does not matter if you are young or old, any kind of injury or lack of movement can cause excruciating pain. Our knees carry the entire weight of our body, and any discomfort will affect us when we walk or go about our daily activities. Sarvesh Shashi, yoga instructor to Malaika Arora and several other Bollywood celebrities, has some tips on how to combat knee pain.

In a recent Instagram post, Sarvesh Shashi shared three yoga asanas- Baddha Konasana, Tadasana, and Trikonasana, that can help with this common ailment. Before demonstrating how to do these asanas, he says that, although we frequently believe that knee pain is an issue that only older people deal with, in actuality, people of all ages experience it. He wrote, “Knee pain slowing you down? Let yoga help reduce discomfort and improve mobility for a more active life."

Advertisement

The inner thighs, groin area, and knees can be strengthened and made more flexible with the help of Baddha Konasana. It also helps stretch the muscles in the area. On the other side, tadasana promotes better blood circulation and tones the muscles of the core. Also, it improves the body’s posture and coordination. Trikonasana, on the other hand, helps to stretch the spine and increase stability. It also helps open the hips and shoulders.

Advertisement

The celebrity yoga instructor is well-known for his suggestions for using yoga to treat a variety of diseases, and he frequently gives advice on his Instagram page. A few weeks ago, he shared some tips for us to keep our lungs functioning healthily. He suggested three asanas: Bhujangasana, Matsyasana, and Dhanurasana. Sarvesh Shashi says, “Breathing is life. By practising these yoga asanas, you can improve your lung function and overall respiratory health. Practice more asanas like these for better health." He went on to note that studies have shown that lung function can be improved by engaging in yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation.

Advertisement

The yoga poses Sarvesh suggests in the video make it simpler to stretch the muscles in the chest, shoulders, and abdomen. It also helps to lessen the symptoms of respiratory conditions.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here