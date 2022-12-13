Say Cheers! With These Easy To Make Cozy Winter Cocktail Recipes

On the coldest days of the year, sip one of the many great cocktails that the winter winds bring with them. Recipes that accentuate seasonal flavours and chase away the chill in your bones. Everyone may find a nice winter beverage, from warming hot drinks to smooth sippers with strawberries, lemons, honey and ginger.

Don’t worry if you’re new to the game of DIY mixology. These cool and quirky cocktails by Arundeep Singla, Chairman, and managing director- Alcostar group of companies will help you beat the winter blues. So, flaunt your bartending skills while relaxing with these concoctions when you have guests at home.

Strawberry Gin Smash

Ingredients

Strawberries, lemon, mint Honey Barrister Gin Ginger beer (or club soda)

Steps

Place the strawberries, lemon juice, honey and mint leaves in a cocktail shaker or glass. Use a muddler to gently muddle the mint leaves and strawberries. Add gin and stir to combine. Fill the glass ⅔ of the way full with the strawberry mixture and ice. You can also strain the mixture if you don’t like it want strawberry chunks but I like it. Top with ginger beer and add some extra mint leaves and strawberries for garnish.

Raspberry Cosmopolitan

Ingredients

2 oz Alcostar’s kiev vodka 1 oz lemon juice .5 oz honey syrup or simple syrup 5 raspberries

Method

Shake all ingredients and double strain in a coupe glass. Top with prosecco.

Dark and Stormy

Ingredients

2 ounces Alcostar’s Old Chief Rum 1/2 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed Ginger beer, to top (about 5 ounces)

Garnish: lime wheel

Method

Add rum and lime juice to a tall glass filled with ice.

Top with the ginger beer.

Garnish with a lime wheel.

