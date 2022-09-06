Say Goodbye To Frizzy Hair With These Expert-Suggested Tips

The slightest change in temperature can throw off your hairstyling game and instead cause a mess of flyaways and tangles. Products like alkaline shampoo, styling gels that have alcohol, heat treatment to the hair, etc, also cause frizziness.

To achieve a smoother look you can apply moisturizing and nourishing agents like apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, egg, avocado, and argan oil. Here are some tips that can restore moisture to help reduce frizz as suggested by Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, on her Instagram post.

Hair Oiling

The expert recommends a good old champi using hydrating and moisturizing oils like argan, coconut, or jojoba oil and gently massaging it into the scalp.

Avoid over-shampooing

Shetty advises against over shampooing the hair to remove the oil as it dries out the hair. Instead, she advises using small quantities of shampoo and diluting it, and using it only on the scalp instead of the shaft of the hair.

Hair conditioning

The health expert reminds the audience to only condition the ends of the hair and not the scalp. She urges to condition the hair for a longer time like for 30 minutes and then rinse it off in cool water. Avoid over-washing the hair post-conditioning.

Microfibre towels

Use soft and micro-fibre or bamboo towels while drying your hair.

Air dry your hair

She urges everyone to naturally dry the hair and use some anti-frizz serum. In the case of using a dryer, use it on the cool setting instead of hot and dry out just the scalp and not the hair.

Supplements

Using supplements like RA skin hydrate and primrose can help give your hair achieve hydration from within.

