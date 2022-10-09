Sayani Gupta Birthday: Times the Actress Slayed it in Bold and Chic Styles

Actor Sayani Gupta is an epitome of grace, elegance, and glamour. The star who is known for her impeccable acting prowess, is also known for her jaw-dropping style quotient. Sayani over the span of her career has given fans a glimpse into a stylish wardrobe. From glamorous sarees to sexy cut out dresses, the Four More Shots actor has been slaying with her stylish wardrobe.

Be it her acting or her glamorous pictures, Sayani likes to keep it real. And is one of few actresses in the industry, who has always been averse to photoshop. The actor has always said no airbrushed photos. No wonder the paparazzi love capturing her style on camera.

Like they say, fashion keeps changing and style remains eternal, Sayani style quotient is effortless and power-packed just like her performances. As she turns a year older on October 9th, here’s a look at some of her stylish looks styled by the talented celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal.

Advertisement

A CUT ABOVE THE REST

Cut out dresses have been a favourite red carpet look among celebrities. So, when Sayani walked in a strappy black cut out dress, she raised the temperature in that hot number. Cut out dresses can be risqué and bold to carry off, but Sayani aced the look like a true diva. This figure-hugging midi dress is perfect for a date night or a night out with your friends. Strap on some heels and accessorise with a pair of earrings with coloured stones.

COMFY CO-ORDS

Advertisement

If comfort and chic is what you love, then Sayani Gupta in an uber chic co-ord set is the perfect mood board. Sayani gives the boss babe vibe in this white sleeveless collared top and pants with textured detailing. Sayani loves to keep her accessories to a bare minimum and lets her charming personality do the talking.

PROUD OF HER STRIPES

Advertisement

Sayani brings her fashion A-game to every look she dons. While she loves her monochrome shades, Sayani print game is on point too. Prints can be tricky, but Sayani aces it and makes it look pretty too. Trying on zebra prints in a colourful mix is a bold move, yet she nailed it like a star.

A SAREE TALE

Sayani’s sartorial choices are unconventional and it is her range of sarees that makes it a must have wardrobe this festive season. Ruffles, lace, feathers, embroidered sarees, you name it , Sayani has draped them all.

SEXY BACK

Sayani Gupta has been experimenting with her looks and we can’t complain. Bold and elegant, Sayani’s gowns have celebrated the star she is. From plunging necklines to thigh high slits, the silhouette fits her like a glove.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here