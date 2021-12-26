Sayani Gupta is Making all the Right Fashion Choices, See Pics

Style is the reflection of one’s attitude and personality. Sayani Gupta’s choices in films and fashion are a window to the person she is. Very unpredictable and eclectic, Sayani’s sartorial choices speak the same language if you scroll her filmography. The actress, who within a short span of time has given memorable performances in a diverse range of projects, has assumed favours with viewers as well as critics. Speaking of her style, she likes to go all-out but keep it elegant and edgy at the same time.

Her latest outfit was such a refreshing take on luxe fashion. Sayani slayed in a satin bralette and mini skirt layered with a sleeveless long lapel vest over it, all in a cool gray hue. Despite the muted shade, the ensemble makes an impact for its construction and matching. Not to forget, Sayani’s bold short bob hair totally changes the mood of the frame.

To attend the premiere of ’83, Sayani was bold in black. She wore a risque ensemble that included a cut-out at the waist. The strappy black gown also featured a plunging neckline.

The star often likes to experiment and go OTT with her choice of outfit. For instance, the black and white sari dress she recently rocked. The deconstructed monochrome ensemble came with applique and a red accent.

If you follow Sayani on social media, you will observe she has a soft spot for white colour. We also saw her flaunt some extra love for pants in recent times. Take a look:

We are so grateful for Sayani inspiring us to wear sari differently. The actress draped a sari on a lace black corset and twisted the pallu at the bust and secured it with a band.

And this is how Sayani looks when the girl in her is in the mood for some cheer and quirk:

Which of Sayani’s looks is your favourite?

