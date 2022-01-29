Scarless Robotic Surgery: No External Cuts to Remove Tumours. All You Need to Know

Surgeons at the BLK-MAX Hospital, Delhi, have successfully performed a scarless robotic surgery on a 46-year-old patient, who was suffering from mouth cancer. With this new technology, experts say that it won’t be necessary to make cuts on the cheeks and throat to remove the tumour.

In the surgery, stage II mouth cancer tumours were successfully removed without making cuts on the cheeks and throat. After the surgery, there were no marks on the face of the patient.

The patient Sujinder Singh, a resident of Sonipat, was admitted to BLK-MAX Super Specialty Hospital for the treatment of carcinoma cancer. After a thorough evaluation of the cancer site, the doctors decided to perform scarless robotic surgery instead of the conventional method. During the surgery, no external cuts were made on the face and neck of the patient.

Dr Surendra Kumar Dabas, Senior Director, Surgical Oncology and Scarless Robotic Surgery at BLK-Max Hospital and Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh, said that the cancer of this 46-year-old patient was in the form of ulcer in the lower part of the right cheek and the middle of the tongue.

To perform scarless robotic surgery, four 8 mm holes were made near the patient’s collar bone and through these holes, the tumour resection was successfully done.

There’s no hiding in the fact that mouth cancer and its treatment can cause several major complications, including changes in the appearance of the mouth, speech problems, and difficulty swallowing (dysphagia). And, these can even lead to emotional problems and withdrawal from normal daily life. Meanwhile, in Scarless Robotic Surgery, the patient does not go through any of these aforementioned effects.

