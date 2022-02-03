Scarlett Johansson: The Actress has Looked Hot on Red Carpet Every Time, See Pics

Besides being a remarkable Marvel superhero, Hollywood actress and producer Scarlett Johansson is also a notable fashionista. The 37-year-old American actress has displayed her fashion evolution on the red carpet over the years and continues to leave us impressed. In 2003, the actress turned heads on the red carpet with her black gown as she appeared for the premiere of Lost In Translation.

The same year, the actress flaunted her early-aughts fashion as she made her appearance at the Independent Spirit Awards wearing a hot pink apron-style top with no back and a white mini-skirt.

In 2010, Scarlett wore an asymmetrical mini-dress by Armani Privé for the premiere of Iron Man 2. We love her OOTD.

In 2011, the actress attended the Academy Awards wearing a rose mauve Dolce and Gabbana creation. The deep purple lace gown came with a cut-out back and enhanced her curves.

For the 2013 Rome Film Festival, Scarlett decided to opt for classic Italian fashion. The actress made an impressive appearance in this Dolce & Gabbana patterned mini dress that came with ancient Roman imagery.

In 2015, the actress made another notable red carpet appearance for the Academy Awards in this deep green low neckline, skin-tight green gown designed by Versace. The necklace worn by the actress is a Swarovski crystal-embroidered collar. Scarlett impressed us with her pixie haircut and the glam look.

The actress has always experimented with her red carpet looks. In 2019, the actress chose to amp up her fashion game. Scarlett arrived at the Avengers: Endgame UK Fan Event in London wearing a black ensemble by Tom Ford. It was a business-chic suit on the right and a daring bustier on the left.

Last year, Scarlett chose to wear this sparkling silver gown for the premiere of Black Widow, her Marvel standalone film.

It is quite evident that Scarlett always knows how to turn heads on the red carpet.

