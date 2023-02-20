Science Backs Use Of Snail Mucin In Skincare Products For These Benefits

Snail mucin is the latest buzz in the skincare world. It has amassed popularity due to its extensive use in Korean beauty products. Although it may sound a bit icky, the use of snail slime in skincare has been practised since ancient times. In recent years, it has gained global recognition for its remarkable ability to improve skin texture, reduce fine lines, and hydrate the skin. What exactly makes this not-so-ordinary skincare ingredient work wonders for your skin, though?

According to a study published in January in the Molecules journal, snails secrete a slime or mucus that helps protect their foot– a rather large part of their body– from injury, bacteria, and UV rays. This viscous and liquid secretion has a very low pH (somewhere around three on the scale). It helps these tiny molluscs in locomotion, feeding, and defence from predators. Snail slime contains a powerful combination of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and pro-regenerating components. This includes allantoin, glycolic acid, elastin, collagen, vitamins, and mucin-like glycoprotein complexes. These compounds have various beneficial effects, such as sun protection, exfoliation, and more.

Advertisement

Allantoin, for instance, helps to heal, soothe, and smooth the skin. Collagen, which is present in connective tissue, skin, tendons, bones, and cartilage, provides structural support to tissues and plays an essential role in tissue repair and maintenance. As one age and the collagen level drops, one begins noticing fine lines and wrinkles. Glycolic acid, on the other hand, stimulates cell renewal and reduces dark spots and hyperpigmentation, resulting in an even skin tone.

Collagen: https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/how-to-boost-the-collagen-levels-in-your-skin-find-out-6317107.html

Advertisement

Glycolic Acid: https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/five-reasons-to-include-serums-as-beauty-essentials-2-6176191.html

According to a 2021 study published in Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology Journal, most snails have maximum contact with surfaces that are contaminated with pathogens and parasites through their foot. However, the secretion of mucus along their feet protects against such microbes. This shows that the mucin in snail slime has antimicrobial properties. When used on the skin, this help keeps acne at bay. Snail mucin also helps other ingredients and antioxidants, such as glycolic acid, and vitamins A, E, and C, do their jobs more effectively.

The slime also has therapeutic potential against melanoma, one of the most dangerous skin cancers. Two extracts derived from the gastropod Cryptomphalus aspersa have been found to have dermal regeneration properties. The active snail extract treatment appears to be effective in improving signs of skin ageing in women aged 45 to 65, as per a research paper published in 2020 in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology.

Advertisement

Today, many companies use cruelty-free snail mucus in their skincare products, and this is a growing market with a projected value of almost $770 million by 2025.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here