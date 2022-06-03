Scorching Summers Can Harm Your Eyes, Follow These Tips To Keep Them Healthy, Safe

Eye problems like allergies and infections are quite prevalent in summers due to scorching heat and industry experts. This time of the year is crucial to take care of ocular health, as they become quite insensitive. Allergies, infections such as conjunctivitis and dry eye are some of the conditions, which might make your life problematic. These eye conditions can worsen if timely medical measures are not taken. In case one does not use proper eye protection, people can also develop dry eyes as the tear film in the eye can evaporate more quickly. If this condition is left untreated or unattended, you might experience eye inflammation.

Washing hands before putting on contact lenses, wearing appropriate eyewear when participating in certain sports and activities, and washing your eyes with cold water are some of the basic guidelines suggested by everyone. However, considering the mercury soaring high and breaking records, some extra attention needs to be given to the eyes. Here are some tips that will keep your eyes healthy and safe:

Sunglasses/Goggles

Whenever you are under the sun make sure you wear sunglasses that offer proper UV protection. If in case your shades are not offering 100% UV protection then they are harming your eyes more than benefitting. Some people often believe that sufficient UV protection comes at a higher price but it isn’t true. Cheaper goggles or sunglasses offer adequate protection against UV rays.

Even if your contact lenses have UV protection, sunglasses are still recommended as they protect the eye surrounding area. While considering protection from UV rays, look for sunglasses that offer wraparound frames. Such shades have wider lenses, meaning better eye care.

Hydration is the key

Dehydration is more likely to occur during the summer season. It affects the body’s ability to produce tears, which can cause dry eyes, so it’s critical to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Avoid midday summers

Try to stay inside during later mornings and afternoons, because the strength of the sun is at its maximum and UV is at its peak. If in case you need to go outside then wear polarized lenses as they reduce the glare.

Sunscreen lotion

Avoid contact of sunscreen lotions with the eyes as it may cause irritation. Proper eye care during summers is essential. If you experience irritation due to any reason, properly wash your eyes with clean water.

Eye drops

Lubricating eye drops can be of great use if you have dry eyes as a result of the hot summer weather. These drops provide long-lasting hydration with fewer applications.

