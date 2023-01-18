Sea Tunnel Aquarium in Bengaluru Offers 360 Degree Perspective into Marine Life

The National Family Fair, a festival held in the city, has a unique attraction called the Sea Tunnel Aquarium. One can catch a glimpse of the enigmatic marine life environment at the tunnel. As visitors arrive at the fair, they are welcomed by a massive tunnel that is home to more than 400 different species of fish. The National Family Fair is taking place at two locations in Bengaluru-Kengeri and JP Nagar. The event is organised by the National Consumer Fair group.

The tunnel aims to provide a 360-degree perspective of the aquatic environment as one walks through it. The aquarium features more than 500 fish in it. Angelfish, clownfish, sea horses, wrasses, and boxfish are a few of these unusual species. Eels and other creatures can also be seen. The aquarium houses both freshwater and saltwater fishes.

Advertisement

Additionally, it features two enormous caverns where saltwater fish are housed, as well as 13 small tunnels created specifically for freshwater species. Each species has unique ecological needs, thus they are all housed in tanks that are specifically made to manage temperature and salinity.

It took nearly eight months to set up and build this tunnel aquarium. Given that it includes 24 chambers and nine medium-sized aquariums, the organisers assert that it is the largest tunnel aquarium of its type in India.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the CEO of the National Consumer Fair, Chaitanya Iyengar informed that the fish have been sourced from different places, ranging from international oceans around Thailand to the Indian waters in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The fair is not just popular for the sea tunnel aquarium but other exhibits have also become a success. The Animal Kingdom exhibit, which is housed inside the National Family Fair, is another must-see. It features extinct mammoths, dinosaurs and huge gorillas. The fair also features a variety of stalls, where one can buy clothes, handicrafts, local delicacies and other amusing trinkets. The fair will be held till the end of this month.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here