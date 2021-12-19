Seasonal Produce You Must Consume During Winters

Winters are a major delight for many. There is a strange kind of magic in the air owing to the snow and crystal nights. Everyone seems to enjoy the weather tucked in their quilts and sipping hot beverages. People feel a lot of hunger pangs in winters. It is best to consume the seasonal produce in order to satisfy those hunger cravings. This is owing to the fact that it is very good for health and immunity. According to Nupur Krishnan, a clinical nutritionist, jamun, cherries and strawberries can give a rise to the immunity levels during the winter season. The nutritionist explains that since we do not consume a lot of water in the winters, we should also add a lot of citrus fruits in our diet as they are rich in antioxidants and potassium supplying us with a lot of energy.

Seasonal vegetables should also be consumed in winters as they are highly nutritious and helps in the process of digestion. Those vegetables are:

>Brussels Sprouts

Brussel sprouts contains a lot of nutrients and keep the blood sugar levels stable. They are also a best source for Vitamin K, A, B and C. Brussel Sprouts are also a rich source of fibre and alpha- lipoic acid.

>Kale

Kale is a part of the cruciferous vegetable family and is high in flavonoids. According to some researches, flavonoids can decrease the risk of problems like lung and esophageal cancer.

>Parsnips

Parsnips are identical to radishes. They are a rich source of soluble fibre. Soluble fibre decreases the risk of heart diseases, breast cancer and strokes.

Besides these vegetables, palak and methi are considered an essential diet. They help a lot in managing weight as they are low in calories. For the people who frown even at listening their names, nutrition specialist Palak Gulati has come up with an unique solution. She recommends people to mix them in a stew or a soup instead of eating. It will make a delicious and a healthy dish.

