See Pics: Sonam Kapoor Owns Maternity Look in This Sheer Black Kaftan

Over the years, celebrities have taken pregnancy as a time where they embrace a new form of fashion, one that is comfortable but does not compromise on style. From Rihanna, Kylie Jenner to our very own Kareena Kapoor Khan. Joining the league of stylish mothers-to-be is actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The 36-year-old actress shared pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram where she was spotted wearing an all-black kaftan.

Sonam donned the garment made of sumptuous linen with artisanal embroidery by Morocco-based fashion brand Fil De Vie. The sheer kaftan was worn by the actress as an exceedingly comfy bodice. The black kaftan priced at $500 (approx Rs 38,000) featured a low vee neckline, and dramatic sleeve detail with black on black embroidery. The black kaftan stood out for its romantic sheer bodice giving sneak peek peek at her growing baby bump.

The garment comprised artisanal tonal cord embroidery along the deep V-neckline, and delicately covered the torso. The dramatic sleeves bore a thick lace skirting on its edges. The light-weight kaftan came with a sheer look and was paired by the actress with a bralette and comfy trousers in black colour. Sonam presented us with a unique monochrome look with a stylish ensemble of embroideries, fabrics and silhouettes.

For accessories, Sonam wore chunky earrings borrowed from the collection of her mother, Sunita Kapoor. The actress also wore a mix of silver rings and paired the look with pointed-toe black stilettos. Sonam styled her hair in a neat sleek middle-parted updo and for make-up she opted for heavily kohl-rimmed smokey eyes and a mauve lip colour.

The all-black look sported by the actress comes in contrast with the all-white look that was worn by Sonam in an earlier maternity photoshoot. An earlier Instagram post shared this month featured Sonam caressing her bump in a luxe ivory saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sonam draped the saree with the pleats delicately placed on one shoulder, giving a peek at her strapless blouse and her baby bump. The actress completed the look with a statement gold necklace, matching earrings and a stack of delicate bracelets taken from her mother Sunita’s jewellery collection.

What are your thoughts on Sonam’s recent maternity fashion looks?

