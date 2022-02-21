See These Signs to Check if You are an Abusive Parent or Not

Not everyone grows up in a happy environment, many of us witness abuse at a young age that leaves a mark on us. Growing up with abusive parents can leave a lot of trauma behind. Even in adulthood, people face mental health issues that their childhood trauma gave them. As a parent, you have to make sure that you don’t abuse your kid in any way. Provide children a healthy environment to grow up so that they work on their process rather than deal with mental trauma. Here are a few points with the help of which you can ensure whether you are an abusive parent or not.

>Never judge your children or be critical of them

Parents have seen the world and have all the worldly knowledge but children learn by their own mistakes, which surely the parents must have made too when they were young. This is why you must not judge your kids but help them make better life decisions.

>Do not pressure them to make certain life decisions

Talking about life decisions, as parents you must guide your child but not pressurize them to follow what you think best is. Give your child a chance to make mistakes and learn from them rather than putting your choices on them.

>Accept your kid as they are

Parents set unrealistic expectations for kids. They want their kid to be a certain way that is approved by society as well. No matter how your kid identifies, presents themselves, or their sexual preferences are. As a parent, you should know they will always be your child.

>Emotional neglect or being absent

At times, abuse is not saying anything bad to your kid but not anything at all. While growing up, having emotional support is much needed. When parents are not there for their kids, they tend to feel lonely. Things like not showing up for Parents Teachers Associations or not celebrating kids’ birthdays, can leave the child feeling unloved and lonely.

>Not allowing your kid to communicate

When your kid tries to express their issues or emotions let them communicate. Even if the conversation makes you feel uncomfortable or even angry but let your children speak and listen to them.

