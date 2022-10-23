Seek Fashion Inspiration From Bhumi Pednekar’s Star-Studded Diwali Bash

Festive fever has taken over Bollywood. And, star-studded Diwali parties are proof. After Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manish Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali party has been quite limelight. The extravagant party was attended by Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Nysa Devgn, designers Masaba Gupta, Sandeep Khosla and producer Rhea Kapoor. It is safe to say that the Diwali bash had one too many sartorial inspirations.

If you want to look your fashionable best at your family get-togethers, take some fashionable cues from the B-town divas.

Bhumi Pednekar

For the occasion, Bhumi Pednekar picked a stunning multi-colour lehenga from designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s fashion label. The outfit consisted of a cut-out strappy bralette, a high-waist skirt, and a designer dupatta. She wore a chunky necklace and oxidized bangles. Bhumi was accompanied by her sister Samiksha Pednekar, who looked stunning in a silver lehenga.

Masaba Gupta

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta aced the festive look with her cotton saree from her in-house label House of Masaba. Her white drape featured big black circles and a golden border. She paired it with a racer-back blouse. Masaba opted for a stunning dangler and pulled her hair into a neat bun adorned with gajra. For the makeup, she opted for heavy bronzer and blushed cheeks, nude eye-shadow and lipstick.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is raising the fashion bar with back-to-back ultra-glam choices. For Bhumi’s party, the actress teamed up a bright red bralette with deep-neck printed floral palazzo pants and a red sheer cape. She opted for statement earrings, and subtle makeup, and left her tresses open. Rakul completed her ethnic look with a shimmery mojri.

Rhea Kapoor

Producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor’s festive pick stood out more than the rest. She slipped into a colourful ethnic jacket and a golden skirt. Rhea wore a printed blouse underneath her jacket. For accessories, she picked a chunky neckpiece with white beads and statement earrings.

Inspired much, by these looks?

