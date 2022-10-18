Seek Style Inspiration From Malaika Arora Ahead Of Diwali 2022

Bollywood actress and singer Malaika Arora is a multi-hyphenated celebrity who hardly needs introductions. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star is extremely fond of everything fashionable and glamorous- her Instagram is proof of this fact. While she continues to enthral with her latest entrepreneurial ventures around food and fitness, the fashionista recently sashayed down the ramp at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week for Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki. As such, we thought it would be the best time to highlight some of Malaika Arora’s most exquisite fashion services.

Keep reading if you’d like the trendiest fashion inspiration of all time.

Malaika looks gorgeous in this dark blue lehenga set which featured miniature paintings from India’s “vast reserves of artistic opulence." It was part of designers Abirr and Nanki’s artistic collection called ‘Artopia.’ While the star is no stranger to regal ensembles, this particular one showcased her hourglass figure and was accentuated with subtle, glowy make-up and minimalist accessories.

2.

In yet another Indian outfit, Malaika wore a muted-yellow lehenga set which was embroidered with sequins all over. The outfit-designed by Gopi Vaid-is the perfect inspiration for your Diwali outfit if you’re looking at a few last-minute options.

3.

For the cover of Masala!, the stunning 48-year-old was clad in a Vaishali S Couture outfit and it looked straight out of a high fashion editorial. Replete with dramatic off-shoulder balloon sleeves and lace cut-outs pasted all over the bodice and skirt of the dress, the number looked incredibly trendy on her.

4.

Keeping it simple, but classy, Malaika chose to wear a pale pink satin dress that featured a thigh-high slit and a cinched waist. The actress paired it with gorgeous chandelier earrings and chose to go the glam way when it came to her make-up.

5.

This one-of-a-kind golden gilded dress was designed by Yas Couture House of Fashion and Elie Madi, and Malaika looked straight out of a movie in the shots she posted to her Instagram.

