Shab-e-Qadr 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

SHAB-E-QADR 2022: SHAB-E-QADR WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Laylat al-Qadr, is an Islamic festival that is celebrated all around the globe. It is said that Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the month of Ramadan.

It is considered to be the holiest night of the Islamic faith. Muslims believe that God’s blessings and mercy are abundant on the Night of Qadr. Sins are forgiven, wishes are accepted who holds it out according to God’s grace.

It is observed every year in the last 5 odd nights of the holy month of Ramadan, which is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. Muslims believe that during these nights whatever they wish for is granted through their prayers. This year, these nights will fall on five auspicious nights April 22nd, 24th, 26th, 28th, and 30th.

The Muslim community around the world recites a special dua during Shab-e-Qadr and it is, ‘Allahumma innaka `afuwwun tuhibbul `afwa fa’fu `Annee’. In English it states, O Allah You are the one who forgives greatly and loves to forgive, so forgive me.

Shab-e-Qadr Wishes and Greetings

1. This is a special prayer that I’m making to Allah. I pray that he accepts your dua, protects your family, and relieves your stress on this special night. Have a blessed time and tons of Shab e Qadr wishes!

2. Let this graceful month enlighten all our darkness, wash away our sorrows, and ease our pains. May our prayers get accepted by the Almighty! Ramzanul Mubarak.

3. In this holy month of Ramadan, may Allah make it easy for you to keep fast and grace you with the strength to do all the prayers! Ramadan Kareem.

May this Ramadan bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities for success for you! Ramadan Kareem Mubarak.

4. Ramadan Mubarak. The month of great blessings and Barkat has come. spend these days worshiping the one and only Allah Almighty. May you have a great Ramadan.

