Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Times The Actor Has Been The King of Cool Casual Wear

While we love Shah Rukh Khan in a tux, it’s his cool casual style statements that’s been stealing hearts. The Pathan star may not have been making many public appearances in the recent past, but his social media posts have seen SRK at his casual best.

King Khan has been experimenting with his looks onscreen, offscreen Shah Rukh has always kept it calm and composed. His ruffled hair, sunglasses, and casual getup have been the go-to look for the star. SRK’s style quotient is the perfect mood board if you want to keep it casual and stylish.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday LIVE Updates: SRK Greets Fans Outside Mannat; Pathaan Teaser to Drop at THIS Time?

Advertisement

Checkered shirts with cargo pants, black tees with classic denims and his all-time favourite hoodies, Shah Rukh’s personal wardrobe is minimal and classic. On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday (November 2), here’s a look at some of the actor’s stylish looks where he aced casual wear to the T.

You can never go wrong with black, and Shah Rukh just proves that. Be it his casual tees or hoodies, the colour black is a definite showstopper in the actor’s wardrobe. Even in his movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or K3G, Shah Rukh has aced the colour like a true king. Remember the iconic DDLJ black jacket SRK wore in the movie or the surreal entry in K3G where is dressed in a black ensemble, didn’t it make you go weak in the knees? There’s something magical about the colour on SRK that makes it cool and sexy at the same time.

And yes no one can rock a white shirt like SRK. The actor seems to like to keep his style comfortable on the go. Be it his airport looks which are mostly jackets and hoodies, when he is out and about, a fine crisp shirt paired with a set of cargo pants, what you will find SRK sporting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you thought his black or white tees were an extension of his personality, then you ought to check out his range of jackets and hoodies. From denim to custom made jackets with checkered lining, the actor has rocked each look with elan. And in a way, jackets do make his iconic pose look amazing, right?

Speaking of checks, Shah Rukh has been sporting shirts with the pattern for a very long time. Worn in multiple colours and shades, chequered shirts paired with monochrome tees and denims, have been one of SRK’s iconic casual looks too. In a way, his style has always been effortless just like his acting, and on his birthday, we hope Shah Rukh gives his fans a glimpse of what’s next up his sleeve.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur Recalls Having ‘Moist Eyes’​ After Meeting Shah Rukh Khan for First Time | Exclusive

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here