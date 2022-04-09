Shahid Kapoor Looks Dapper, As Usual, for Jersey Promotions

Actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to woo us with his acting skills once again. Kapoor, who was last seen in Kabir Singh in 2019, is now gearing up for his next big release - Jersey on April 14. The actor is paired alongside Mrunal Thakur. Shahid Kapoor is also known for his dapper style and his confidence in experimenting with his looks. The actor has never disappointed his fans and had always managed to up his fashion game. Kapoor is usually styled by Anisha Jain. While running around for the promotion of his upcoming film, Shahid Kapoor once again won the hearts of his fans with his unique fashion sense.

Kapoor, in his recent reel for the promotions of Jersey, can be seen wearing a printed multicoloured shirt with black trousers and the actor aced the dapper look.

For another promotional event, Kapoor picked this outfit. The actor in his blue checkered shirt and blue wide pants looks very handsome. He completed the look with sunglasses and black shoes.

Kapoor rocked this printed co-ord set while promoting Jersey. The actor paired this blue co-ord set with blue-rimmed glasses and white shoes.

For this Jersey promotion look, Shahid Kapoor paired a blue plain shirt with blue trousers and a brown blazer. He paired the outfit with black shoes, and black sunglasses and captioned the picture: “Brown munde."

The actor played with different colours for this look. With a plain black shirt and colour-blocked blazer, Shahid Kapoor is looking handsome, as usual.

The actor has been styled by Anisha Jain for all his looks during Jersey promotions.

