Shanaya Kapoor Loves To Travel, Says ‘It Enhances My Skills'

Although Shanaya Kapoor is yet to step into Bollywood, she has already gained a massive fan following owing to her impeccable fashion style. But apart from her unmatchable style, she is also quite fond of travelling. You can just scroll through her Instagram, and you’ll know everything about what Shanaya is passionate about. She loves exploring new places worldwide.

Shanaya Kapoor recently, in an interview with the Indian Express, shared her excitement and nervousness about her Bollywood debut Bedhadak. She shared how grateful she is to get such an ample opportunity to work with Dharma production house.

Shanaya also told the news portal about her passion and love for travelling. She loves exploring new places and learning about their cultures, customs and traditions, which helps her shape her characters and enhance her skills.

Shanaya also shared trying different food from different places. She mainly prefers local food and recommends everyone support all kinds of local businesses. Travelling helps her step out of her comfort zone and learn something new. But with all her adventures, Shanaya gives equal care and pampering to herself.

The young diva also went on to share a few tips to be a sustainable traveller. She advised people to choose the right airlines that emit the lowest carbon. Moving on, Shanaya also revealed her favourite travel destination, which is New York City. She loves this place because it makes her feel more independent. And her favourite travel companions are Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan.

