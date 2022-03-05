Shanaya Kapoor Makes Fashion Statement in This Lime-Green Satin Dress, See Photo

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with her upcoming film Bedhadak. However, before we get to see her acting skills, we are already seeing how the up and coming artist is making herself known as a style diva.

Last week, Shanaya attended the star-studded bash hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani as a post-wedding celebration of his filmmaker-best friend Farhan Akhtar who married Shibani Dandekar. The event was attended by who’s who of the film industry including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shanaya’s childhood friends Ananya Panday, and Suhana Khan.

Advertisement

For the event, Shanaya was spotted in a chic slip dress designed by Istanbul-based designer house Viola & Vesper. The 22-year-old wore the asymmetric silk slip dress which came with delicate crystal strap detail on the back. The halter neck dress came in bright lime green colour. Shanaya wore the dress with a pair of silver stilettos and a sparkling golden clutch. Daughter of actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, wore a bunch of sparkling diamond bracelets and rings for the party. The star-kid wore her hair in loose curls and went for a dewy make-up with a lip gloss.

The lime green satin dress, called Nora by Viola & Vesper is priced at Rs 67,704.

Advertisement

Shanaya’s love for satin dresses is quite evident in her recent Instagram post as well. In a picture shared on February 20, Shanaya was spotted in a similar white satin slip dress. The ivory shade Independence dress designed by Mae Paris worn by Shanaya came with a jewelled chain collar holding the loose and draped satin fabric. The dress also features a cross in a wrap-over style over the chest and reveals an open back. Shanaya’s ivory satin dress came with a fitted waist holding a delicate pleat, which goes to the side and opens with a slit.

Shanaya shared the picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “this is so not candid."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.