Shanaya Kapoor’s Recent Photoshoot Breaks the Internet

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, recently posted sensuous photos from her recent photoshoot on the social media platform Instagram. She captioned it, “Supppp". For the photoshoot, Shanaya wore a denim-on-denim outfit. She was styled and shot by fashion photographer Sasha Jairam. The pictures were well received by many of her fans and netizens including her best friend actress Ananya Panday, and her cousin Khushi Kapoor.

The post was shared by Shanaya on Tuesday where she can be seen striking seductive poses for the camera in a denim-on-denim ensemble by the Luxurious clothing apparel Balenciaga. For the photoshoot, Shanaya wore only a denim jacket over her body on top. She paired the oversized denim jacket with the coordinating light blue denim jeans. She gave her outfit a casual vibe by folding the pants in the back at the waist.

Celebrity makeup artist Riddhima Sharma chose a glossy nude lip colour for Shanaya’s lips with blushed cheeks and a beaming highlighter to enhance her look. Shanaya’s hairstylist Amit Thakur left her hair open with a side parting and gave it a voluminous look.

Shanaya’s post received a number of likes and comments from her fans. Her best friend actress Ananya Panday commented, “Worth the wait" with a heart-eye emoji. Cousin Khushi Kapoor’s comment read, “Sexy" along with heart-eye emojis. The post also has comments by Shanaya’s mom, Maheep Kapoor, who stated, “My love" with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya will make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

