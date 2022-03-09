Shane Warne's Liquid Diet One of the Reasons Behind his Untimely Demise?

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne’s demise at the age of 52 sent shock waves across the world. It was suspected that the cricketer died of a heart attack, but now, just days after his untimely death, there are reports suggesting that he was on an ‘extreme’ liquid diet for 14 days, which could have been one of the triggers for the tragic incident. In an interview on Nine’s Today, Warne’s manager James Erskine stated that the cricketer used to go on ridiculous sorts of diets and he had just finished one, where Warne basically only consumed fluids for 14 days. Previously, he had done the liquid diet three or four times. The diet included white buns with butter, and lasagne stuffed in the middle or he would simple reside to black and green juices. Warne’s son also revealed, in a chat with Daily Mail, that his father was regularly on a “30-day fasting tea diet".

What are the risks of a Liquid diet?

Though there is no evidence to prove that Warne’s diet was the reason behind his untimely demise, health experts have stated risks of such extreme diets, the likes of which the cricketer followed. Professor Garry Jennings, the Heart Foundation’s chief medical adviser told The Sydney Morning Herald that in some situations, low-calorie diets could strain and impact the heart.

He explained that if the metabolism of the body and the way your body handles fluids, salt and other electrolytes gets completely out of whack, and then if you have a small heart attack, “you’re more likely for that to turn into something serious with a rhythm disorder."

The expert opined that the liquid diet should provide the body with basic nutrients, however, it is highly unlikely as the low-calorie diets do not have the right balance of vitamins, fats, protein, carbohydrates, and minerals, hence one should follow such diets under medical guidance.

However, pregnant women, people suffering from diabetes, taking insulin, and those suffering from chronic illnesses are recommended to maintain their distance from such diets.

